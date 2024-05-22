PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The Rice and Padi Regulatory Division (KPB), Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) seized 645.75 metric tonnes of subsidised rice worth RM2.1 million through Op Taring Bravo 3 at a warehouse in Sibu, Sarawak recently.

The operation was carried out by KPB with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) last May 15 and 16.

In today’s statement, KPKM said various grades of rice including imported white rice (BPI) were seized during the operation at the warehouse which was found not issued with a licence under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 [Act 522].

“KPB has sealed the rice stock along with the related documents for further investigation under Act 522 and the Control of Padi and Rice (Licensing of Wholesalers and Retailers) Regulations 1996 P.U (A) 624,” it said.

The government has agreed to provide a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for BPI from Oct 5 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan to enable the BPI to be obtained at a retail price of RM31 per 10-kilogramme (kg).

The ministry said that misappropriating subsidised goods is an action that is irresponsible and brings losses to the country.

“KPB always collaborates with the enforcement agencies to curb those who try to misappropriate BPI in Sabah and Sarawak, including attempts to take the rice out of the country,” it said.

Complaints or information can be channelled through the KPB Complaint Portal at https://skpb.kpkm.gov.my/adu or contact the KPB Head Office, Putrajaya at 03-88701751/1748/1183. — Bernama