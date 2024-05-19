MELAKA, May 19 — The Melaka government has requested the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to urgently establish a dedicated waste disposal site for the construction, commercial, industrial and institutional (ICI) sectors in the state.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said the need for an ICI waste disposal site was urgent because almost 30 to 40 per cent of total solid waste disposed of daily at the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill Site consists of ICI waste.

“I have discussed the ICI disposal site with the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, and we will submit an official request to build the dedicated disposal site.

Advertisement

“This is necessary because the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill Site, which is currently operational, serves as the disposal area for both domestic and ICI waste, and is at a critical level,” he said.

Rais was speaking to reporters after officiating the opening of the Jalinan Insan Wahana Aspirasi (JIWA) @ Komuniti Madani programme in Taman Krobong Jaya here today.

Rais said the construction of the ICI solid waste disposal site will be carried out through the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) but added that the proposed location and estimated cost have not been finalised yet.

Advertisement

In another development, he said the state government, through the Melaka Housing Board and the State Economic Planning Unit, will ensure that the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme, which received the largest allocation of RM22.31 million from KPKT, is well-planned for the benefit of the people.

“I will get more information because most of the RMR programmes are new projects, not continued ones... it might also involve Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) and the National Housing Department,” he said.

Yesterday, Nga, during the KPKT’s Sentuhan Kasih programme in Melaka, announced an allocation of RM83.66 million to Melaka to realise 17 projects crucial in community development strategy to enhance the quality of life for the people in the state.

Nga said allocation for new construction and continuation projects is the largest in Melaka’s history, with the biggest portion allocated for the new construction of the RMR programme, amounting to RM22.31 million. — Bernama