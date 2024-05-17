TASHKENT, May 17 — Malaysia and Uzbekistan can work together to explore new areas of digitalisation, energy transition and equip their people with new knowledge in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that Malaysia and Uzbekistan could also establish good cooperation in the halal, banking and food technology sectors.

“Of course, we have to be pragmatic. We’re dealing with a very, very, very challenging world,” he said during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev here today.

Earlier Anwar paid a courtesy call to Mirziyoyev and held a meeting with the president. — Bernama

