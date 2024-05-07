SINGAPORE, May 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today visited the Parliament of Singapore as part of his two-day state visit to the republic.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as the Malaysian delegation.

His Majesty arrived at 11.15am and was welcomed by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

The King also spent about five minutes observing the parliamentary sitting from the Speaker’s Gallery located within the Parliament Chamber.

Advertisement

Singaporean lawmakers greeted Sultan Ibrahim with their usual parliamentary convention of thumping their armrests. — Bernama

Advertisement