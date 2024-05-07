PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Federal Territories Department (JWP) has allocated cash contributions, amounting to RM1.102 million, to 2,204 prospective Haj pilgrims in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, through the Ihsan@PUJI initiative.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said that each pilgrim would receive RM500 for their preparation for the pilgrimage.

“The cash donation will be channelled to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and the Labuan Corporation (PL), and will then be distributed to prospective Haj pilgrims in the three territories,” she said, in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha said that such a donation was the first time from JWP, and the department would continue to commit to focus on supporting the needs of the people, including religious and worship aspects.

“I hope that this donation will facilitate the pilgrims’ preparations, and pray that they will be blessed with a ‘marbrur’ (accepted) Haj,” she said. — Bernama

