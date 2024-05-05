KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Federation of Malaysian National Writers Associations (Gapena) has been advised to use new media platforms such as social media as a channel to produce cultural, literary and artistic works because they seemed to have taken over the role of mainstream media.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said at the same time, Gapena is also advised to create a form of training for the new generation as a continuation of the past and present literature achievements.

“I think it needs to be emphasised by the efforts of the government through the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Even non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Gapena and affiliated organisations should also be given encouragement and financial assistance for them to conduct these efforts together,” he told reporters after inaugurating Rumah Gapena Complex and its Aidilfitri celebration with writers here today.

Also present was Gapena president Datuk Zainal Abidin Borhan.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid said the government will help Gapena to obtain permanent land ownership so that they can continue the work of literature, art culture and the national language.

“This land is federal government land, and it is a government quarter leased to Gapena, so they are requesting that permanent ownership be given to Gapena and God willing I will bring this matter to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Earlier Ahmad Zahid in his speech suggested fellow writers to turn to new media because the conventional media stage that has been used for the struggle of literary language, art and culture is increasingly marginalised from the mainstream of communication.

“We cannot reject the stormy waves of not only the world we are in but the virtual world dominating the conventional world that our age has been through. Cyberspace is a reality that we cannot reject,” he said.

Therefore, Ahmad Zahid called on all parties to use the materials available today by creating new portals and pages dedicated to the struggle of language, culture and art as well as other elements related to Gapena in order to continue all those activities. — Bernama