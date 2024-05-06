KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia has called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to strengthen unity in confronting the challenges faced by the Muslim world, particularly in addressing the situation in Palestine and the Middle East.

Delivering Malaysia’s national statement at the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan urged the OIC to continue working relentlessly with other countries in pursuit of four key priority areas in relation to Palestine issues.

The four areas are to institute an immediate and permanent ceasefire; establish safe and unhindered access for delivery of aid; ensure Israel’s accountability for violations of international law; and the admission of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, he said.

In a statement issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) on Monday following the conclusion of the summit, Mohamad who represented Malaysia at the OIC convened summit also urged the grouping to redouble its efforts in combating Islamophobia.

“The foreign minister also highlighted Malaysia’s initiatives in promoting inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue in fostering peace, moderation and religious tolerance as a means to bridge the gap of misunderstanding that leads to Islamophobia,” said Wisma Putra.

At the summit, convened by the OIC, Wisma Putra said Mohamad also called for the OIC to continue efforts to assist Muslim minorities outside the OIC member states including the Rohingya as well as to improve their circumstances.

He also emphasised on the need to strengthen economic cooperation among the OIC member states to drive the sustainable development agenda forward.

Wisma Putra said Mohamad also participated in a discussion during a briefing by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of The Gambia on the development of the proceedings of The Gambia against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) related to the issue of Rohingya.

“Malaysia commended The Gambia’s effort on behalf of the OIC and viewed the ICJ as a credible pathway towards accountability for the atrocities against the Rohingyas,” Mohamad said.

Wisma Putra said the summit adopted three outcome documents — the Final Communique of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference; the Banjul Declaration; and the Resolution on the Issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif.

These documents underline the commitments and initiatives to be taken by OIC member states in addressing the challenges faced by the ummah, it said.

While in Banjul, Wisma Putra said Mohamad met with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation including exploring new business, trade and investment opportunities. — Bernama