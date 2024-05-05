KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysia has urged unity and action among Muslim countries to address key issues that are affecting the Ummah worldwide.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in delivering the country’s statement at the 15th Islamic Summit, had highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people and Israel’s illegal occupation, and had called for immediate action to address the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“The escalation of tensions in the Middle East will undoubtedly risk the global economy and the progress of the Ummah.

“While we appreciate the maximum restraint by all parties concerned, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must work with the international community to address the root cause of the problem, that is, Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine for more than seven decades,” he said.

He urged for a ceasefire, unhindered access to aid delivery, accountability for violations of international law, and the admission of Palestine as a full member to the United Nations.

Mohamad has described the two-day conference, organised by the OIC in Banjul, Gambia, as a self-reflective gathering on the Ummah’s challenges and the OIC’s role in addressing them.

He also expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia, emphasising the need for collective efforts to combat prejudice and discrimination against Muslims.

“We have seen right-wing political parties, religious leaders and even State actors in the West make a mockery of the diversity of religions and beliefs, including deliberate acts of burning and desecration of the Holy Quran,” he said at the summit.

He highlighted Malaysia’s efforts in promoting inter-religious dialogue and tolerance through hosting international forums and conferences.

Mohamad stressed the significance of supporting Muslim minorities and refugees, citing Malaysia’s hosting of seminars and advocacy for their rights and access to education.

He also emphasised economic cooperation and trade ties among OIC-member states as crucial for poverty eradication and socio-economic development.

“The OIC must also continue its efforts to assist Muslim minorities and communities outside the member states, including the Rohingyas, to safeguard their dignity, and cultural and religious identity, as well as to improve their circumstances.

“We must strengthen our economic cooperation and trade ties among the OIC-member states, as espoused in the OIC Plan of Action 2016-2025,” he said.

Mohamad maintained Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening these ties by showcasing the country’s organisation of international conferences on Islamic economics and finance.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the OIC’s mission for peace, security and well-being of the Ummah, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation.

The summit this year themed “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development” served as a backdrop for discussions on the progress of the OIC and the ongoing challenges confronting the Muslim world. — Bernama