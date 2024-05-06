KUALA SELANGOR, May 6 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) announced the Bestari Jaya People’s Housing Project (PPR) to resolve the longstanding housing crisis faced by 245 families across five rubber estates since 1998.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that the RM75 million project, expected to be completed within two years, will be built on 8.09 hectares of land at Lot 25, Sungai Tinggi Estate here, through the collaboration of the Selangor state government and Berjaya Corporation Berhad, which has provided the land free of charge.

He said that PR1MA Corporation Malaysia has been appointed to implement the 1,200 square feet terrace housing project featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“The five estates affected by the housing crisis for almost 26 years since 1998 are Mary Estate, Nigel Garder Estate, Bukit Tagar Estate, Sungai Tinggi Estate, and Minyak Estate.

“Following discussions between the MADANI and Selangor governments, we have agreed to facilitate the housing development, which is expected to benefit 1,250 residents,” he said at a media briefing here today.

Upon completion, the Bestari Jaya PPR will be rebranded as PPR Harmoni MADANI, symbolising the essence of inter-ethnic unity and harmony as key elements for the nation’s prosperity, said Nga.

He also mentioned that 202 PPR projects, comprising 115,039 housing units, have been completed nationwide from 1998 to date.

During the same period, the federal government has been implementing the construction of 19 projects comprising 7,517 housing units, with an additional 6,006 units under discussion, he noted.

“The federal government’s total financial commitment for this programme stands at RM12 billion,” he stated. — Bernama