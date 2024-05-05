KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A father and two of his children drowned during an weekend outing at Sungai Balak near Batang Kali today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said that their bodies were found at 1.35pm today following a brief search after the department received a distress call at 1.09pm.

A team of 12 personnel from the Kuala Kubu Baharu, assisted by the Shah Alam and Port Klang water rescue team, rushed to the location of the incident following the call.

“Initial reports indicated that the three victims were a man (the father) and two of his children, a daughter, aged nine, and a nine-year-old son.

“They were found around 30 metres from where they went missing and there was no water surge when the incident occurred,” he said in a statement today.

All three victims were confirmed dead by the Health Ministry team and their bodies have been sent to the Kuala Kubu Baharu Hospital for further action. — Bernama

