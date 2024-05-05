BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 5 — The police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle at KM 13.9 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) here yesterday, to come forward.

Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief, ACP Helmi Aris, stated that anyone with information on the accident can contact the Seberang Perai District police headquarters or a nearby police station.

“At 11.50am, a 19-year-old male teenager riding a motorcycle from Kulim, Kedah towards Seberang Jaya, collided with a lorry in the same lane, causing him to skid off the road.

“The impact of the collision caused the teenager to be flung against a road barrier, resulting in severe injuries. The victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

He said the accident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama