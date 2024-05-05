GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong here, which will come to a close today.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, the prime minister spent about 30 minutes mingling and taking pictures with officials and visitors at the event.

Anwar also took a moment to sign a mural, before posing together with Loke and Chow at a decorated trishaw display near the main stage.

He also visited various booths, including those of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), Kolej Islam Teknologi Antarabangsa (KITAB) in Penang, the Kedah pavilion for the tourism sector, as well as the booths of ministries and agencies.

After attending the closing ceremony of the programme and the Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration, Anwar continued his visit to the site by taking a buggy ride.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The three-day Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme, which started on Friday, is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme. It provides a platform for the public to obtain 196 services from ministries and government agencies.

Earlier, Anwar officiated at the closing ceremony of the programme, which was held concurrently with the Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration. — Bernama