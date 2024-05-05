GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim graced the Penang-level Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong here today.

Held at the main stage, the event was concurrently organised with the closing ceremony of the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme, which has been ongoing since Friday.

Anwar, who was clad in a light blue Baju Melayu, arrived at the venue at 10.50am and was welcomed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

During the event, the prime minister indulged in a variety of traditional delicacies and mingled with guests before proceeding to a tour around the programme site.

Among the dishes served were lontong, satay, ketupat, lemang, rendang, apam manis, cendol, and roasted lamb.

The event was further enlivened with performances by the Penang Department of Culture and Arts.

Earlier, Anwar delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the Madani Rakyat programme and presented the benefits for the Skim Insurans Kesejahteraan Rakyat (SIKR) and prizes for the Madani Aidilfitri lucky draw. — Bernama