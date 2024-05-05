KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) is currently formulating a strategy to enhance the use of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), for stricter border control measures.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, emphasised that with border control now consolidated under the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA), there’s a critical need to employ cutting-edge AI technology to enhance its governance and operations.

“Now that we have the MCBA, how can we leverage technology and innovation in border control? That’s why KDN is very excited to explore this security aspect during the 2024 Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (Natsec) exhibitions,” he said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin after inspecting the final preparations for the DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 exhibitions at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Advertisement

The four-day exhibitions starting tomorrow, are exclusive to high-level delegations, government officials, professionals, and executives within the defence and security sectors, as well as police and other enforcement agencies.

Mohamed Khaled noted that three countries will be making their debut as exhibitors this time around: Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iran.

He further noted that DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 garnered the participation of 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkiye, China, the UAE, Italy, and the United States.

Advertisement

Turkiye is once again the largest delegation, with nearly 70 companies confirming their participation, including Aselsan, Canik, Dearsan Shipyard, and Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Among the local participants are DEFTECH, Advanced Defence System, OpenApps, MILDEF, Sapura, Malvus Sense, Weststar Group, Nadi Corp, SME Ordnance, System Consultancy Services, and Mindmatics. — Bernama