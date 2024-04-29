KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The cooperation between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will help support growth in trade and investment in both countries by capitalising on the strengths of each nation in specific industries, said Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The minister of investment, trade and industry said this in a post on X today in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Tengku Zafrul, in his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhoreyaf, the two ministers discussed cooperation opportunities in various industrial sectors particularly in high-growth sectors.

Themed “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development”, the two-day WEF Special Meeting on April 28-29 convenes more than 1,000 global leaders from 92 countries, including heads of state and government, thought leaders from public and private sectors, as well as international organisations, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama

