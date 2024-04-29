KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Defence Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have set up a special fund called ‘Tabung Tragedi Lumut 24’ for MAF members and the public to extend financial assistance to the families of victims of the recent Lumut helicopter tragedy.

The MAF Headquarters, in a statement, said the fund was activated today.

Donations can be sent online to Affin Bank with the reference ‘Tabung Tragedi Lumut 24’ or by cheque made out in the name of ‘Tabung Kebajikan Angkatan Tentera’ and sent to the Welfare Cell, General Staff Branch, Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters, Personnel Service Division, Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the statement, the name and account number are Tabung Kebajikan Angkatan Tentera 100040001752 (Affin Bank).

Ten personnel were killed after a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec helicopter crashed while rehearsing for a fly-past in conjunction with the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 90th anniversary celebration at its Lumut base on April 23. — Bernama

