KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Smart EnerG Pte Ltd has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Nanotechnology & Catalysis Research Centre (Nanocat), Universiti Malaya (UM), at Azalea meeting room, Institute for Advanced studies (IAS), UM in Kuala Lumpur, today.

The MOA, signed by Smart EnerG Pte Ltd Director, Victor Tan, Jason and UM’s Director of the Nanotechnology & catalysis Research Centre (Nanocat), Professor Mohd Rafie Johan, Principal Investigator, Associate Professor Lai Chin Wei, aimed to evaluate the research project regarding the evaluation of functionalised TiO2 nanocoating on photovoltaic (PV) panels to improve the generated power as well as reduce the overall solar system maintenance costs.

Before we talk about the insight of the collaboration on this project, it’s crucial to understand the government’s strong commitment towards green renewable solar energy sends a strong signal to both domestic and international investors.

As climate change accelerates, Malaysia is rapidly increasing its reliance on renewable energy sources. While Malaysia held the top position in solar PV module manufacturing in South-east Asia until 2019. By 2021, Malaysia contributed 4 per cent to global solar PV module production. Nonetheless, Malaysia’s solar PV industry is expanding, supported by governmental initiatives, renewable energy policies, and investment.

By March 2023, Malaysia’s percentage of renewables was 25 per cent, surpassing the 2010 target, which set a target of 20 per cent renewable energy in the power generation mix (also known as the installed capacity mix) by 2025. The main reason for this success is solar energy. Malaysia has huge potential to harness energy from the sun as Malaysia is located at the Equator and receives six hours of sunlight on average daily.

A series of government initiatives, combined with the falling price of solar panels and increased awareness among Malaysians on the benefits of solar energy in reducing their electricity bills and carbon footprint, have also played a role.

With Malaysia’s renewable energy goals and schemes supporting solar PV plant installations in utility, residential, and commercial sectors, there’s a need for stronger local solar PV manufacturing. Malaysia plans to install 1.4 GW of solar annually until 2030, then increase to 4.3 GW yearly until 2050. This will consider resources, land, and demand centres for solar installation, as reported by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

Among the 10 flagship projects identified under this National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) is the establishment of solar parks to accelerate the deployment at the utility-scale. Today, Malaysia has shown a strong commitment to promoting solar energy development since the introduction of the National Renewable Energy Policy in 2010.

This commitment has proven fruitful by the significant rise in operational solar PV installations over the last 13 years. Overall, the solar energy future looks bright in Malaysia and all over the world. Therefore, the main purpose of this industrial-university collaboration is enhancing solar panel output through increased power generation using novel nanocoating layers as well as green solar panel cleaning solution.

“We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Smart EnerG Pte Ltd to explore the possibilities of nanocoatings in improving the efficiency and reliability of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. It is through collaborations like these that we can collectively address the challenges, innovate new solutions, and shape the future of our green renewable PV solar energy fields. This MOA exchange ceremony marks a meaningful event and important milestone for all of us, as this collaboration holds the potential to develop a promising nanocoating formulation for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in order to further enhance the generated power efficiency as well as reduce solar system maintenance cost,” said Prof Mohd Rafie, director of Nanocat, Universiti Malaya.

“I am eagerly anticipating a successful collaboration that will generate excellent academic and industry impacts in this project. I hope this groundbreaking collaboration will pave the way for innovative advancements and foster greater synergy among our esteemed institutions, ultimately benefiting the field of green renewable solar energy and improving the national power efficiency in overall.

“In conjunction with the global green movement, Smart EnerG’s mission and objective is focused on further enhancing and improving Eco Friendly solutions and the green technology environment,” commented Victor, representing Smart EnerG.

“Universiti Malaya, a renowned and reputable institution, has graciously agreed to assist us through their research and development program to achieve this objective. We anticipate that this collaboration between Universiti Malaya and Smart EnerG will be groundbreaking for the green technology industry. This is a major milestone for us and we are grateful and appreciative to Prof Dr Rafie, Associate Prof Dr Lai and their team for this cooperation.”

The collaboration between Universiti Malaya and Smart EnerG Pte Ltd reflects a shared commitment to driving positive change through collaborative research and innovation. As the partnership progresses, both parties remain dedicated to leveraging their respective strengths to develop practical solutions that will benefit society and the environment.