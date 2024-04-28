KUALA TERENGGANU, April 28 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, bestowed the Terengganu Darul Iman state honours on 104 individuals at Istana Syarqiyyah here today, in conjunction with his 62nd birthday.

Accompanying the Sultan were the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, and the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail, as well as Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Armed Forces Chief, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, and Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, led the list of recipients, with the Seri Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (SSMZ), carrying the title Datuk Seri.

This was followed by the conferment of the Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (DSMZ), with the Datuk title, to Ministry of Education secretary-general Datuk Indera Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi.

Also conferred with the DSMZ was Army Deputy Chief, Lt General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim.

His Majesty also bestowed the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Terengganu (DPMT) Yang Amat Dihormati upon 25 individuals.

Among them were members of the Terengganu state government exco, Wakaf Mempelam state assemblyman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, and Kuala Terengganu City Council Mayor Rosli Latif.

Sultan Mizan also bestowed the Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (SMZ) Yang Amat Terpilih upon 21 recipients; the Setia Mahkota Terengganu (SMT) Yang Amat Dihormati upon 14 recipients; the Ahli Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (AMZ) Yang Amat Terpilih upon 13 recipients; and the Ahli Mahkota Terengganu (AMT) Yang Amat Dihormati upon 27 recipients. — Bernama