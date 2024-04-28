SERIAN, April 28 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today pledged that the Sarawak Foundation will take care of the educational needs of the late Senior Seaman Joanna Fecilicia Rohna’s two infants.

He said the names of the two infants will be entered into the foundation’s registry.

“This will enable the foundation to take the responsibility of their educational needs,” Abang Johari, who is also the foundation chairman, told reporters after visiting her husband and family members at Kampung Engkeroh, near here.

The premier said the foundation will take care of the infants’ education needs up to the highest level of their studies.

During the visit, the premier handed over a RM10,000 donation from the state government.

He said he sympathises with Joanna’s family, her husband and the two infants over their loss.

She was laid to rest at Kampung Engkeroh’s Christian cemetery on April 25.

She was among the 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a rehearsal for a flypast on April 23 in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary celebration.