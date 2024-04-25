SINGAPORE, April 25 — The man who attacked Malaysian actor Kamal Adli at the Singapore Expo in March last year with a baton was sentenced to two years, four months, and two weeks’ jail by the Singapore court today, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

The accused, 34-year-old Singaporean Muhammad Nabil Rashid, on Jan 31 had pleaded guilty to one count of assault and two counts of using criminal force against another person.

Muhammad Nabil admitted that he committed the offence due to delusions that the actor, whose full name is Ahmad Kamal Ahmad Adli, had molested his female relative.

The accused was earlier remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

He was charged at the State Courts on March 14, 2023, for “his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.”

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

On March 12, 2023 police were alerted to a case at 1 Expo Drive where the accused had allegedly assaulted the actor with a baton which was seized by the police as a case exhibit.

The injured Kamal had to undergo surgery at a hospital here.

Kamal and his wife Uqasha Senrose were in Singapore for the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event starting March 10, at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo when the incident happened at the end of the event. — Bernama