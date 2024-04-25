GUA MUSANG, April 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has never stopped the investigations into the construction of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said that the investigation into the case is currently at the MACC level, contacting relevant parties abroad to collect information.

“I deny the allegation of outside parties claiming that the investigation of the LCS case has been stopped, when in fact, the investigation into this case is still active and ongoing.

“Apart from that, the MACC is also making an application for Mutual Legal Assistance through the Attorney General’s Chambers, for some (documents and evidence) that we need,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this to reporters after officiating the new MACC Gua Musang branch office, on the 1st floor of the Bangunan Persekutuan, here, today.

Azam said that the investigation into the case took a long time because the MACC had made several applications, including tracing the money.

He said that there were a few individuals involved in the case who had been charged in court.

Advertisement

“MACC will not interfere in LCS administrative matters which involve the government in implementing this project, such as the budget given for LCS.

“MACC’s investigations are guided and focused on the abuse of power and malpractice which occurred in the LCS,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the issue of the purchase of the Scorpene submarine, Azam said that the investigation into the case is still ongoing, and has never been stopped.

“Currently, MACC is still in contact with related parties abroad, to obtain information and evidence regarding some of the transactions carried out.

“Alhamdulillah, there are positive signs from foreign parties, who provide the documents and evidence that we requested,” he said.

Azam said that he would announce the findings, once the investigations into the case were completed.

The purchase of the two French submarines was carried out in 2002 when former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak was the Defence Minister.

Najib oversaw the purchase of two Scorpene-type submarines and one Agosta-type submarine, from the French naval shipyard unit, DCN, worth nearly €1 billion (US$1.17 billion).

The submarines, named Kapal Diraja (KD) Tunku Abdul Rahman and KD Tun Razak, arrived in Malaysia in September 2009 and July 2010 respectively. — Bernama