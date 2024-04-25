PUTRAJAYA, April 25 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is tracking down individuals involved in the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to edit photographs to humiliate social media users, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the move is to enable strict action to be taken and ensure the safety of online users, especially children.

“MCMC is tracking down the individuals, and to MCMC's knowledge, some of them were involved in prostitution activities before and punished but were found to be involved in vice again but in a different form and using other services.

“This is one of the reasons why we are deeply concerned and are taking several strict measures regarding online safety, among others, we insist that children, aged 13 and below, are banned from using any social media application,” he told reporters after attending his ministry's monthly assembly here today.

Previously, it went viral on the X, about the humiliating photo editing activities which received negative reactions from netizens and requested that the government ban the use of that technology in this country. ― Bernama

