KUALA TERENGGANU, April 22 — The Terengganu government has been maintaining a strong relationship with the federal government, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said.

He said the state government continues to receive cooperation and positive responses from various ministries, including securing diverse funding through related programmes.

“Since day one in 2018 (after the 14th General Election) until now, fostering strong ties with the federal government has been our approach. I consistently urge all state executive councillors to engage and discuss with the relevant ministries regarding their portfolios for the welfare of the people of Terengganu.

“This approach has been ongoing, and thankfully, the response from our counterparts in the ministries has been very encouraging.

“We have achieved several milestones and secured funds through collaborative programmes with the Federal Government ministries. This will continue,” he told newsmen after the opening of the Second Term of the State Legislative Assembly by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin here today.

Earlier, during the royal address, Sultan Mizan called on the state government to adopt a comprehensive approach to plan effective financial management to address current economic challenges, including strengthening cooperation with the federal government.

His Royal Highness said that the state government needs to formulate comprehensive short, medium and long-term strategies along with federal departments and agencies in Terengganu.

This cooperation encompasses the planning of high-impact projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which will end in 2025, adding that subsequently, the planning should be continued under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) which will commence in 2026, the Ruler said. — Bernama