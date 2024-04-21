KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia aims to be among the top 20 countries in global startup ecosystem index by 2030 and turn Kuala Lumpur into a regional startup and digital hub, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that the two-day KL20 Summit 2024, which begins tomorrow, would be a forum to facilitate startups in high-value investments and will encourage startups to expand abroad to benefit from a complete global ecosystem.

“I appreciate partnerships from venture capitalist firms and investors who are part of this summit. It’s important that government policies consider their long-term perspectives and strategies.

“I stress my government’s determination to support startups through clear policies that encompass our country’s vision, strength of resources and investor perspectives,” he posted on Facebook after attending the KL20 Summit 2024 exclusive dinner.

He added that the Madani Government remains committed to creating a dynamic startup ecosystem to position Malaysia as a central hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The prime minister is slated to officiate the summit, that will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, tomorrow. — Bernama

