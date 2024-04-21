TUMPAT, April 21 — Kelantan police arrested two men in their 20s and 30s and seized 1,064 yaba pills worth RM11,182 through separate raids conducted in Tumpat.

Tumpat District Police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the raids were carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division on April 18 and 19.

“The first raid resulted in the arrest of an unemployed man in his 20s in Kampung Cherang Melintang, Chabang Empat, at about 6pm, on April 18, where 542 yaba pills worth RM5,962 were found in the suspect’s crossbody bag.

“The second raid was carried out against a 30-year-old man in Kampung Kolam Teratai, Palekbang on April 19, at 11pm, where 522 yaba pills worth RM5,220 were found in the suspect’s trouser pocket,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said urine tests found both suspects positive for methamphetamine and they were believed to be actively involved in drug trafficking since the beginning of last year.

“Both suspects were remanded for seven days beginning a day after their respective arrests and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with no less than 12 lashes, if convicted. — Bernama

Advertisement