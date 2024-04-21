SHAH ALAM, Apr 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave an assurance that the questionable transparency surrounding the country’s single wholesale 5G network operator Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) would be resolved next week.

“They will discuss. Next week they should resolve.

“DNB will hold a meeting next week to decide on the issue,” Anwar told reporters when asked about the matter after PKR’s 25th anniversary special convention held here.

DNB issued a statement yesterday denying allegations that it lacked clarity in its internal operations, particularly the award of the contract to Ericsson to develop the 5G infrastructure — estimated to have cost close to RM5 billion â€” and other arrangements with third parties over software procurement.

It also rejected insinuations of any impropriety in the company’s governance and procurement practices.

DNB’s response yesterday was regarding claims first reported by Singapore-based news outlet Channel News Asia on Malaysia’s 5G rollout stalemate last Friday, that was then picked up by local media outlets.

According to the news report, DNB and the telecommunications companies that had signed a share subscription agreement to take up a collective 70 per cent stake in Malaysia’s 5G network operator last year had subsequently failed to reach an agreement.

The report also raised concerns about the establishment of a second 5G network which was promised after DNB achieved its 80 per cent 5G population coverage target almost four months ago.