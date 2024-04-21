SHAH ALAM, Apr 21 — With PKR having its 25th anniversary this year, its deputy president Rafizi Ramli said today is a good time to evaluate and review how to build the party to be strong enough for the next 50 years.

He said this is a good time to look for new ways to form stronger bonds, building towards a stronger party for the future generation.

“Because we have seen the parties especially when they have acquired power, and they don’t look for new ways to build on their strengths based on new challenges and complexities and that is why they become weaker over time,” Rafizi told a audience of about 4,000 delegates at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

MORE TO COME

