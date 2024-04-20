KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here at 3.15pm.

His remains were buried next to his son, the late Ahmad Jamal Omar, who died in 2013.

The hearse carrying the remains of Tun Mohammed Hanif’s body arrived at the cemetery at 2.50pm.

Before the burial, IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, handed over the Jalur Gemilang that had draped Tun Mohammed Hanif’s coffin to his second child Abdul Rahmat Omar, as a gesture of the Royal Malaysia Police’s final respects.

Mohammed Hanif, 85, who died at 2.15 am due to kidney failure at his residence in Shah Alam, Selangor, served as the fourth IGP starting from June 8, 1974, at the age of 35, until his retirement on January 15, 1994.

Earlier, his remains were taken to the Main Prayer Hall of the National Mosque, where Surah Yassin was recited, before the funeral prayer, led by chief imam, Ehsan Mohd Hosni, was performed.

Around 1,000 attendees, including family members, senior police officers and friends, gathered for the funeral prayer.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as Razarudin, Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and former Deputy IGP Tan Sri Mazlan Mansoor.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Nor, Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan and Bukit Aman Special Branch’s Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) deputy director Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal were also in attendance.

Earlier, Razarudin announced that Mohammed Hanif’s remains would be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at the National Mosque.

However, Abdul Rahmat Omar later clarified that, at the family’s request, his father’s remains would be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery. — Bernama