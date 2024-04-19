KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied Opposition claims that its members of parliament will only be given allocations if they pledged support for his leadership.

Instead, the prime minister said discussions on the matter were more focused on ensuring government stability and economic growth.

“There are no conditions to support the PM as alleged by the Opposition. We have given the mandate to (Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Fadillah (Yusof) and the committee (to handle discussions).

“Talks are focused on ensuring government stability and on economic growth that guarantees peace and stability,” he said after performing Friday prayers at the Bandar Teknologi mosque in Kajang today.

Yesterday, Fadillah said the Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the opposition.

Fadillah said a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be prepared and conveyed to the opposition for further discussion. — Bernama

