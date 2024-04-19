GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — A man with Down Syndrome sustained burns on his body suspected to be caused by scalding hot water when he was in the elevator of an apartment building in Jalan Rajawali, Bayan Lepas here earlier this morning.

Acting Barat Daya district police chief DSP Jafri Md Zain said the incident occurred when the 33-year-old man was returning to his home on the 16th floor before informing his younger sister around 9.20am.

“Based on a report by the victim’s sister, the victim claimed to have been splashed with acid by a woman while in the elevator, causing burns on parts of his body.

“The victim was taken to the Penang Hospital (HPP) for treatment. Medical officers later confirmed that the victim suffered burns on the front and back of the right side of his body due to exposure to hot water, not by acid and his condition is reported to be stable,” he said here today.

According to Jafri, they have identified the female suspect who lives in the same neighbourhood but the cause of the incident is unknown because based on investigations, the victim had never interacted with the woman, and they had never had any disagreements.

He said, based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage during the incident, only the suspect and the victim were in the elevator.

He added that further investigations are ongoing under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries. — Bernama

