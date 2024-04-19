GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will host its very first Earth Cleanup Event Penang tomorrow, in partnership with earthday.org, the Malaysian Humanitarian Foundation (MHF) and World Clean Up Day Malaysia.

The four-day programme coincides with Earth Day 2024, and aims to foster environmental conservation and empower communities towards a sustainable future.

MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran shared the programme’s three main components — a forum, Cleanup Day activities and tree planting, and will begin with youth town hall sessions and corporate and non-governmental organisation town hall sessions.

“Through the forum, we aim to bring together various stakeholders to address environmental challenges and develop sustainable solutions together.

“We expect over 20 local and international speakers from diverse backgrounds to join this programme to share their experiences and insights on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and inspire positive change not only at the national level but also globally,” he said at the event’s media conference today, which was also attended by the MHF co-founder Henry Teh Kok Kheng.

Rajendran said that the ‘Cleanup Day’ would be on April 22, the third day of the event, with participants clearning three iconic locations on the island, Gazumbo Island, Jerejak Island and Queensbay Square, adding that such activities not only beautified areas but raised awareness about the crucial role of each individual in preserving the environment for cleaner and healthier surroundings.

He also said that as the highlight of this year’s Earth Day, MBPP will donate 165,000 trees to be planted along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway and Persiaran Karpal Singh to support the planting of one million trees by the TYT Charity Foundation of the Governor of Penang, with 100 trees allocated for planting in Areca Park, Sungai Pinang.

“MBPP, guided by its Strategic Plan 2021-2025, will implement initiatives and programs according to the motto ‘Smart, Comfortable, and Happy City’ towards a Low Carbon City, in line with the Penang Vision 2030,” he said while expressing hope that such cooperation and collaboration would continue and become an annual event.

Meanwhile, Henry stated that the collaboration between MHF, along with strategic partners, earthday.org, and World Cleanup Day Malaysia, aimed to shape a caring society and culture.

“Our focus is also on initiatives with measurable, monitored and independently audited impacts, including promoting ESG principles and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to achieve zero waste and zero energy targets,” he said. — Bernama