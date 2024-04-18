KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Former Umno Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, submitted a representation to drop the charge against him for allegedly making seditious remarks linking the government to pro-Israel and pro-Western countries last year.

Lawyer Logen Eskander Abdullah, representing Wan Muhammad Azri, informed the Sessions Court that the representation was submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on April 5.

“A copy of the representation was given to the prosecution this morning,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan said there was no decision regarding the representation because the prosecution had just received a copy this morning.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali then set May 23 for an update on the status of the representation

Logen Eskander told reporters that the representation was to drop the charge, but detailed information about the entire representation could not be disclosed.

“I can only confirm the representation is to drop the charge faced by my client. The representation was submitted to the AGC by my office via courier on April 5,” he said.

On January 8, Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge of making seditious remarks linking the government to pro-Israel and pro-Western countries on the Facebook page.

Wan Muhammad Azri was accused of making seditious remarks on the Halid Hamidi Facebook page (Halid Mat Kool), and the remarks were seen by an individual at a condominium in Jalan Tong Shin, Bukit Bintang at 1pm on November 8.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a maximum of three years in jail or both, if convicted. — Bernama