GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — The drop in water level at Sungai Muda will not prevent Penang from continuing to extract water from the river, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the pump installed by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) at Sungai Dua downstream from Kedah is deep within the river.

“It is deep enough to continue to extract water even when water levels have dropped,” he told reporters after attending the launch of iNPenang 100th issue at St Giles Wembley Hotel here.

He said when a drop in water levels affected the extraction process for the Sungai Petani / Pinang Tunggal water treatment plant, it did not necessarily mean it would affect the water extraction process in Penang.

Advertisement

“The levels of the extraction point are different, maybe they are unable to pump water because their pumps are above the water level so they need to change their pumps to a lower level so that they can still extract water when the river level drops,” he said.

Chow added that the water level of the Sungai Muda is controlled by two dams in Kedah.

“I believe those responsible will ensure there will be sufficient water in the river to supply for agricultural and consumers needs,” he said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Kedah’s water company, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) stated that there was a drop in the Sungai Muda river due to the recent dry spell.

It said the drop in river levels may affect the operations of its Sungai Pinang/Pinang Tunggal WTP.

It also warned that it may lead to water supply disruption to consumers in the Kuala Muda area.

It also said water will be released from Beris Dam to bring up the river water level.

Penang’s Sungai Dua WTP extracts water from the Sungai Dua river to supply 80 per cent of the water for the state.