ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 — The Johor government wants to develop a multi-tiered Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system in Johor Bahru to address traffic congestion in the city.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the proposal had been consented to by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to be presented at the federal level for further consideration.

“At the state level, we have obtained consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Regent of Johor to implement the multi-tiered ART as preparation for the increase in the number of travellers to Singapore after the completion of the Rapid Transit System (RTS).

“Besides, Johor Baru also requires various public transportation options to facilitate the smooth movement of the public in and out of the city,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the first cross-border electric bus service in Malaysia here today.

Also present was the founder and chairman of Handal Indah Group of Companies, Lim Han Weng.

Onn Hafiz said the Johor government is committed to transforming its transportation system by increasing the use of electric vehicles, including in public services.

“Through the Johor Public Transportation Corporation (PAJ), we are implementing initiatives to introduce electric buses. That is indeed one of our agendas in preserving the environment for the long term,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said Handal Indah, which is a bus service provider company, has invested RM80 million to purchase 60 electric buses and develop its charging infrastructure as part of its commitment towards environmental sustainability.

At the event, the company was also recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first cross-border electric bus service provider in Malaysia.

The bus service includes the Larkin Sentral-Jurong East and Larkin Sentral to Boon Lay routes. — Bernama