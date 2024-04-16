PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Three social media account owners, namely Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegubard, Mohamad Salim Iskandar (Salim Iskandar) and Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo), will be called to have their statements recorded, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement today.

MCMC announced that this came following complaints on social media content that might have violated the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588].

According to the agency, Chegubard and Salim Iskandar would have their statements recorded at the MCMC Headquarters in Cyberjaya, while Papagomo would give his statement at the Setapak police station.

“This is in response to complaints regarding upload of content suspected to be violating provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588],” read the statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC has also urged the public not to misuse network and online application services to disseminate misleading or fake news. — Bernama

