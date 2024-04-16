KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Former Batu Berendam Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar today gave his statement regarding his blog post on April 4.

Mohd Tamrin arrived at Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), Division D5 at about 10.30am.

When contacted, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter.

“We recorded his (Mohd Tamrin) statement at 10.30am today and will complete the investigation papers for further action,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Tamrin, 74, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba, received a phone call from the police regarding an investigation into his blog post that included predictions about the future of the Malays in the next 10 years. — Bernama

