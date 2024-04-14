GUA MUSANG, April 14 — Traffic congestion has been reported on Jalan Jeli-Gua Musang, Jalan Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang, and Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang as people begin their return journey to the capital following the end of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.



There is heavy congestion on these three roads, particularly at several locations, including the entrance to the narrow road opposite the Petronas Station on Persiaran Raya, the Tanah Puteh Roundabout, and the intersection facing the Mutiara R&R in Tanah Puteh.





Gua Musang District police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo stated that police have initiated several traffic management measures to alleviate congestion at the state’s main exit points.He mentioned that personnel from the state’s police headquarters’ Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division have implemented traffic management measures at the Mutiara R&R area in Tanah Puteh and along Persiaran Bendahara opposite the Kemudi Timur building in Gua Musang.“The measures are carried out in stages by closing traffic-free contraflow lanes within a five-kilometre radius to create extra lanes for congested roads,” he told Bernama today.Sik advised all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and to be patient when facing congestion, as the lane merging process takes time, typically ranging from 10 to 20 minutes each time it is activated.Meanwhile, Mariati Abdullah, 42, who was on her way back to Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, stated that she and her family were also caught in a crawl at several stretches before reaching the district.“We left at 6.30 pm yesterday after dropping off our child at a religious school hostel in Pasir Mas and got stuck in heavy traffic in Tanah Merah and Machang. We only got here at 5.30 this morning.“It usually takes about four hours from Pasir Mas to Gua Musang, but this holiday we had to endure up to 11 hours,” she said. — Bernama