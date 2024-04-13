KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Traffic on major highways heading towards the Klang Valley was congested tonight, with many city folks returning from their hometowns after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that, as of 10 pm, traffic was congested from the north towards the Klang Valley, including from Alor Setar Selatan to Gurun, Sungai Petani Selatan to Bertam, Seberang Jaya to Perai, Juru to Taiping, Simpang Pulai to Tapah, Bidor to Sungkai and Bukit Beruntung to Sungai Buaya.

He added that traffic was slow-moving from the south to the Klang Valley from Yong Peng to Pagoh, Jasin to Bemban, Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat and Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson.

Advertisement

“From the east coast direction on the East Coast Expressway 2, traffic is congested from Kuala Dungun to Kerteh and from the Rest and Service Area in Paka to Kuantan,” he said when contacted.

According to the spokesman, traffic on the East Coast Expressway 1 heading towards the Klang Valley is also reported to be congested due to the increased number of vehicles from Lancang to Karak, Karak to Lentang and Genting Sempah to the Gombak Toll Plaza. — Bernama

Advertisement