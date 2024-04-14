KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Traffic flow on several major expressways heading towards the city centre was reported to be slow-moving as more people returned from their hometowns after the Aidilfitri holidays.

According to a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) as of noon, there was a high traffic volume from Sungai Dua to Juru and Bukit Tagar southbound towards Sungai Buaya.

He said that several smart lanes have been activated to facilitate the return journey of city dwellers.

“Among the stretches involved on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) are KM260.0 to KM263.1 northbound, between Port Dickson (U) to Seremban; KM107 to KM112 southbound from Sungai Petani (S) to Bertam and from KM155.5 to KM157.2 southbound from Bandar Cassia to Sungai Bakap.

There was also an accident reported on KM144.4 southbound from Perai to Juru which caused slow-moving traffic due to the obstruction of the right lane,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the traffic was also reported to be slow-moving on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) heading towards Kuala Lumpur before the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza due to the increase in the number of vehicles. — Bernama

