KANGAR, April 14 — The Perlis police have bolstered surveillance and oversight along the Malaysia-Thailand border, focusing on known smuggling routes, to prevent the suspect involved in the early morning shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 from fleeing the country.

Perlis police chief, Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim stated they are coordinating with Bukit Aman, particularly the Serious Crime Division (D9), regarding the incident and engaging the General Operations Force (PGA) for control and monitoring purposes.

“...monitoring entry points and coordinating with the PGA for border surveillance, especially the smuggling routes, and other elements to assist Bukit Aman in tracking down the suspect,” he told Bernama briefly via WhatsApp today.

In the 1.20am incident, the suspect fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed. However, one of the shots hit her bodyguard.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, was reported as stating that the male suspect had three previous criminal records, two under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and one under Section 380/170 of the same Act for theft and impersonating a civil servant.

Mohd Shuhaily said the victim, who is the suspect’s wife, had previously lodged two reports under Section 506 of the Penal Code in 2016 and 2023. — Bernama

