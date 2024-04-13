KUANTAN, April 13 — A Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (Usas) student, Nurul Izati Yunus, 23, was killed when the car she was in skidded and crashed into a tree before catching fire at Jalan Ulu Gali-Jelu, Raub today.

Raub district police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said four people, including the driver of the Proton Saga SL 1.3 were on their way to Petaling Jaya after celebrating Aidilfitri at Kampung Lechar, Raub when the crash occurred at 12.45am.

“The father, who was driving the car, lost control and skidded to the right shoulder and crashed into a tree, causing the car to catch fire,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was trapped and her father’s efforts to extract her failed, and the victim subsequently died in the fire at the scene.

He said the father, retiree Yunus Hassan, 66, suffered minor injuries, while his wife, Ainar Ibrahim, 61, sustained leg injuries, and the victim’s brother Muhammad Nazmi Yunus, 29, injured his neck, and all of them were treated at Raub Hospital.

Mohd Shahril said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

