KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Singapore has ordered a recall of Samy Instant Cooking Bak Kut Teh with Rice (Dry and Soup) after it was found to be imported into the country from an unapproved source in Malaysia.

In a press statement issued by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the product importers, Biscotti Trading Pte Ltd and Boughtnex Pte Ltd, have been directed to recall the products.

“This product contains more than five per cent pork. Meat and meat products that contain more than five per cent of meat can only be imported from accredited sources,” SFA said in its statement today.

It also advised consumers who had purchased the product not to consume it.

“Those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” it said.

It said illegally imported food products from unknown and unapproved sources can pose food safety risks to consumers.

All batches of Samy Instant Cooking Bak Kut Teh with Rice (Soup) (450g) was ordered to be recalled in Singapore. — Picture courtesy of SFA

It said food imports in Singapore must meet SFA’s requirements and that food can only be imported by licensed importers.

It said every consignment of imported food must be declared and have a valid import permit.

“In particular, meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with our food safety standards and requirements,” it said.

In Singapore, food products with less than five per cent meat content do not need to be accredited by SFA but the products will still need to be regulated by the Competent Authority of the exporting country or region.

However, accreditation is required for all beef products regardless of percentage content, said SFA.