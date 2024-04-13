SIBU, April 13 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight said the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) has completed the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Masterplan that aims to change the landscape of Sibu town.

However, he said the details of the masterplan will be finalised in the first quarter of 2025 and the implementation on the restructuring and renewable of Bukit Assek will begin in 2026.

“It is expected to be redeveloped in four phases over a period of 15 years,” he said during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration for Sibu Division here.

“If the redevelopment of Kampung Datu will turn it into a new village with its waterfront, then Bukit Assek redevelopment will change the landscape of Sibu town,” he said.

“With the infrastructure development and the town renewable programme currently being carried out, the economy of Sibu will be boosted, especially the construction sector in the years to come.

“This will become an injection to its economy and the town will be connected with its hinterland, including Kapit,” he said.

The premier said he has discussed with Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi that the state government will also upgrade road infrastructure in Kapit.

He said coastal road and bridges Sarikei and Daro, which are also the hinterlands of Sibu, are in various stages of being constructed.

He said when the coastal road and the bridges have been completed the distance to Sibu will be shortened.

According to Bukit Assek State assemblyman Joseph Chieng recently, the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Masterplan consists of the Flood Risk Assessment, Conceptual Masterplan and Design Options and the Schematic Masterplan and Design for Bukit Assek.

He had said the study covers five stages — from the town area to Taman Jubilee Bukit Aup, Salim area to Kampung Jeriah area, the west bank (Sg Bidut area), Pulau Kerto area and river area (Rajang River and Igan River).