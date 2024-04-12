IPOH, April 12 — The police are urging witnesses of a misunderstanding at a funfair in Simpang, near Taiping, which went viral, to come forward to assist investigations.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said in a statement that it included the owner of the Facebook account ‘Kelvin Lim’, as the police were trying to complete their investigations into the viral video of the incident.

The viral video captured a misunderstanding between a local man and workers at a funfair after his wife and child had a fall there.

“The police is urging the owner of Facebook account “Kelvin Lim” and other witnesses to come to the nearest police station to assist in investigations under Section 323/427 of the Penal Code as there is a criminal act shown in the video,” he said. — Bernama