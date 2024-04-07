PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has instructed the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to seek an explanation tomorrow from the relevant party regarding a purported shoe logo resembling the word “Allah”.

Referring to the images of the shoe logo circulating on social media, he emphasised that the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs would not compromise with any party proven to have acted in a manner that insults Islam.

“Anyone with information related to this matter should report it to the authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said in a statement today.

Saya harap isu kalimah Allah di tapak kasut wanita ini segera disiasat oleh #PDRM. Kpd yg masih tidak sensitif, mereka wajar segera dibawa ke muka pengadilan. Ini suatu penghinaan. Ingatkan mereka sudah belajar drpd isu stoking. Harap bertenang & serah kpd #Polis utk bertindak. pic.twitter.com/GFrzFRF3t8 — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) April 7, 2024

Earlier, a photo displaying a shoe logo from a local company, allegedly resembling the word “Allah,” went viral on social media, sparking a range of reactions from netizens.

Mohd Na’im also appealed to all parties to remain calm and allow Jakim and the authorities to conduct their investigations. — Bernama

