MIRI, April 7 — The relevant agencies and bodies should work closer with the communities here in curbing drug-related problems, says Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

In this regard he hails non-profit group Kenosis Sarawak as a prime example of good working relationship between an organisation and a local community.

However, Mutang also highlighted a concerning rising trend of drug-related cases reported between 2022 and 2023.

“According to PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police), Sarawak recorded 9,092 cases involving drugs in 2022, while 10,365 cases were recorded in 2023.

“In Miri, there were 852 cases in 2022, which increased to 1,098 in 2023,” he said in his speech at the ‘Kenosis Sarawak Corrective and Prevention of Drugs Programme’ yesterday.

Adding on, Mutang said the drugs seized in 2022 and 2023 in Sarawak were estimated to be worth RM12,230,867 and RM142,458,470.38, respectively.

In this regard, he called upon all law enforcement authorities to work together and exchange information with one another so as to put a stop on the drug menace.

On rehabilitation, Mutang advised family members and the community to never stop supporting drug victims.

“Treat them with kindness, fairness and compassion, rather than excluding them from society.”

Later, Mutang presented a donation of RM5,000 to Kenosis Sarawak. — The Borneo Post