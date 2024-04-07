PAPAR, April 7 — Tanks at the water treatment plant of the Emergency Water Supply Scheme (EWSS) in Kampung Limbahau here are being filled to initiate the water treatment process following a drop in the salinity level of its intake point before the treated water can be distributed to the public pipes.

Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the chloride reading of the water source at the Limbahau EWSS intake point was below 120 mg/l this morning following prolonged heavy rain yesterday.

“Let’s pray for rain today so that the chloride levels will continue to drop and the water treatment plant will resume its normal operation,” he said in a statement here.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said the plant stopped its operations on Feb 17 after the raw water source at the intake point showed a high salinity level, adding that he hoped the weather forecast that predicted rain to fall this month was accurate so that Muslims can celebrate the Aidilfitri festive season with adequate water supply.

It was reported that over 50,000 residents were affected when the Limbahau EWSS and Jetama water treatment plan stopped operations.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor approved the construction of an alternative intake point in Kampung Kabang worth RM20 million to address the problem.

On March 13, the District Disaster Management Committee declared a drought emergency in Papar, located 38 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, due to a water supply crisis faced by the residents during the current dry spell. — Bernama

