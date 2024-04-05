PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded 104 arrests and seized almost RM5.5 million worth of goods and assets under Op Khas Pagar Laut 1/2024 from March 18 until yesterday.

MMEA director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin said the agency, through its operations, had been actively protecting the country from various criminal threats in the country’s waters nationwide.

He expects attempts to be made to smuggle out subsidised control items, like rice and cooking oil, for sale in neighbouring countries due to high demand in those countries.

He also did not rule out the possibility of the smuggling of contraband items, such as cigarettes, and the influx of illegal immigrants from occurring ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“Behind the joy of Malaysians celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, security forces like the MMEA have put aside personal and family priorities to serve the country by ensuring the safety of the Malaysian Maritime Zone,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was made in conjunction with the launch of the Malaysian Maritime Community Service Message (PSA) titled “Ikhlas” (Sincere) on the agency’s official social media channels.

The 2:23-minute PSA video clip depicts the sacrifices made by MMEA enforcement officers in maintaining the peace and well-being of the country, especially the people of Malaysia, in conjunction with next week’s Raya celebration.

Hamid said Malaysians must be thankful for the peace and security they enjoy in the country because of the security forces’ sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s well-being and sovereignty.

He added that maritime security is a priority because Malaysia is a maritime nation located in South-east Asia, with several areas being focal points for fishing and trading activities that could create opportunities for irresponsible parties to engage in illegal activities, especially cross-border crimes. — Bernama