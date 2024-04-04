PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership will soon meet and discuss matters in preparation for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, said coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

He said he would meet PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim first before issuing a notice to relevant parties to meet.

“At 2pm today, I’ll be with the Prime Minister in his office. Surely I will review the nearest date to call the PH meeting to discuss the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

“Usually at the meeting, we will finalise the status quo in terms of the party contested in the vacant seat. Then we will listen to the party to submit their list of candidates. Then we will talk about the preparation of machinery and logistics and so on. We have been friends for so long, so that’s the arrangement. That’s the flow.

“Then I will give a notice of the nearest meeting now that the announcement made by the EC on this Day,” he said in a press conference at his meeting today.

When asked about the Unity Government component parties’ involvement in the by-election, Saifuddin said he was only speaking on behalf of his coalition party.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced that the by-election for the vacant N.06 Kuala Kubu Baru seat in Selangor’s state legislative assembly will take place on May 11, 2024.

The nomination day will be held on April 27, and early voting will be on May 7, this year.

The by-election in the northern Selangor constituency will cost RM2.5 million as it will require 760 officers, 20 voting centres, and 77 voting channels in total.

The late Lee Kee Hiong held the Kuala Kubu Baru seat from 2013 until her death on March 21 this year.