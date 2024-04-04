MIRI, April 4 — Police seized cigarettes and alcoholic beverages of various brands, believed to be duty unpaid, worth an estimated RM312,000 during an inspection of a premises in Permy Technology Park here on Tuesday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the inspection was carried out by the 12th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) under Ops Kontraban at around 10.30am.

“As a result of the inspection, the police confiscated cigarettes and alcoholic beverages of various brands believed to be with unpaid duty.

“A 26-year-old local man suspected of being involved in the sale of cigarettes with unpaid duty at the premises was also arrested,” Alexson said in a media statement today.

He said the suspect is being detained at the Miri Central police station for further investigation.

He added the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Alexson also advised the public not to get involved or abet illegal activities by buying and selling goods with duty unpaid.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual involved in these activities.

“The public are advised to only obtain supplies from legitimate distributors and report any suspicious activities to the police,” he stressed. — The Borneo Post